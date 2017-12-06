Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market 2015-2017 & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ultra high molecular weight polyethylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The report on global ultra high molecular weight polyethylene market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the ultra high molecular weight polyethylene market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global ultra high molecular weight polyethylene market



4. Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by Form 2017 - 2023

4.1 Rods & Tubes

4.2 Sheets

4.3 Polyolefin (PO)

4.4 Others



5. Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by Application 2017 - 2023

5.1 Membranes

5.2 Fibers

5.3 Medical Grade & Prosthetics

5.4 Additives

5.5 Batteries

5.6 Others



6. Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by End-Use 2017 - 2023

6.1 Mechanical Equipment

6.2 Aerospace

6.3 Shipping

6.4 Defense

6.5 Others



7. Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market by Regions 2017 - 2023



8. Companies Covered



Teijin Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Braskem S.A.

Rochling Engineering Plastics Pvt. Ltd.

CP Medical, Inc.

Shandong Ningjin Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Global Polymers

Orthoplastics

EMCO Industrial Plastics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ggfs9p/ultra_high





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716