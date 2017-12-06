Agriculture Robots Market, 2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 19.5%

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report predicts the Global Agriculture Robots Market to grow with a CAGR of 19.5% over the period of 2017-2023.
The report on Agriculture Robots Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Agriculture Robots Market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Agriculture Robots Market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Global Agriculture Robots Market by Type
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones
- Driverless Tractors
- Automated Harvesting Systems
- Milking Robot
Global Agriculture Robots Market by Application
- Harvest Management
- Intravenous Access
- Field Farming
- Dairy Farm Management
- Irrigation Management
- Crop management
- Weather Tracking & Monitoring
- Animal management
- Soil management
- Inventory Management
Companies Profiled
- Autocopter Corp
- AG Eagle LLC
- AG Leader Technology
- Lely Holding S..R.L
- Agjunction, Inc.
- Trimble Inc.
- Deere & Company
- Boumatic Robotics, B.V.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Agriculture Robots Market Overview
4. Global Agriculture Robots Market by Type 2017 - 2023
5. Global Agriculture Robots Market by Application 2017 - 2023
6. Global Agriculture Robots Market by Regions 2017 - 2023
7. Companies Covered
