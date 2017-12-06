Network Automation Market Worth 16.89 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report"Network Automation Market by Solution (SD-WAN, Network Automation Tool, Intent-Based Networking), Network Infrastructure (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid Network), Service, Deployment, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is expected to grow from USD 2.32 Billion in 2017 to USD 16.89 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48.7% during the forecast period.

Major drivers of the Network Automation Market include the critical need for network bandwidth management and network visibility, and growing adoption of smart connected devices across industry verticals. Moreover, increasing adoption of virtual and software-defined network infrastructure and network downtime caused through human errors are also some of the factors that are expected to drive the market.

Intent-based networking segment is expected to be the fastest growing solution in the Network Automation Market during the forecast period

Intent-based networking offers enhanced access control, scalability, security, and multi-vendor device management in an enterprise network. The intent-based networking takes business policy as its inputs, converts the requirement to a network configuration, and generates a network design. The system is capable of taking action dynamically, enforcing the intent in real-time by rerouting traffic, blocking malware traffic, or modifying capacity. Intent-based networking is a nascent technology which promises to improve network availability and agility, which are the concerns for modern day enterprises.

The deployment and integration professional service is expected to hold the largest market share in the Network Automation Market during the forecast period

Deployment and integration services are basic and the most important aspect of implementing network automation solutions to optimize their network technologies. While deploying next generation networking solution services, regulatory and industry compliances set by regulatory bodies and organizations are considered. Provision of these solutions effectively needs detailed understanding of the business processes and requires security assessment. Integration services play an important role in network automation, as it helps to establish secure and reliable connectivity between network automation solutions and multi-vendor network devices.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Network Automation Market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the Network Automation Market during the forecast period. The growth of evolving low-power high-range IoT technologies and automation is bringing major technological revolution in this region. The region comprises developed economies (the US and Canada). These countries are witness significant growth in the adoption rate of network automation solutions and services. The US and Canada have major dominance with sustainable and well-established economies, empowering them to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. The emergence of trending technologies, such as SaaS-based application, cloud networking, network analytics, DevOps, and virtualization, has encouraged users and enterprises in North America to adopt network automation solutions, such as SD-WAN, network automation tools, and intent-based networking for gaining better insights into an enterprise network.

Major vendors in the Network Automation Market include Cisco (US), Juniper Networks (US), IBM (US), Micro Focus (UK), NetBrain Technologies (US), SolarWinds (US), Riverbed Technology (US), BMC Software (US), Apstra (US), BlueCat (Canada), Entuity (UK), and Veriflow (US).

