The global inorganic scintillators marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global inorganic scintillators market segmentation by product and geography

Technavio's report on the global inorganic scintillators market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, which includes sodium iodide, cesium iodide, bismuth germanate, and LSO and LYSO. As projected in 2016, over 37% of the market share originated from the sodium iodide segment.

Based on geography, the global inorganic scintillators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. As of 2016, over 41% of the market share came from North America.

"The demand for scintillators for security applications is increasing because of the number of nuclear accidents and disasters in North America. This is one of the major applications contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Inorganic scintillators are extensively being used in medical applications, such as the diagnosis of cancer and treatment of tumors," says Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for bio-chemicals and bio-materials research.

Inorganic scintillators market: competitive vendor landscape

The global inorganic scintillators market is fragmented with the presence of many global and local vendors. The parent market for the global inorganic scintillators market is the global inorganic chemicals market. The market in focus accounted for 0.04% of the parent market in 2016. Dynasil, Hamamatsu Photonics, Hitachi, Saint-Gobain, and Toshiba Materials are the leading vendors in the market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Excellent physical properties of inorganic scintillators

Rising demand for inorganic scintillators in healthcare sector

Market challenges:

Availability of substitutes

High storage and material handling costs

Market trends:

Increased R&D investments and material innovations

Growing demand for inorganic scintillators in nuclear power plants in APAC

