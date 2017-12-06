4D Printing Market 2015-2017 & 2023: Global Industry Analysis Report 2017 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 36%

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "4D Printing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report predicts the Global 4D Printing Market to grow with a CAGR of 36% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report on Global 4D Printing Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.The study on 4D Printing Market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on 4D Printing Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global 4D Printing Market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global 4D Printing Market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segments Covered



Global 4D Printing Market by Material

Programmable Carbon Fiber

Programmable Textiles

Programmable Bio material

Programmable Wood

Global 4D Printing Market by End Use

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Construction

Clothing

Companies Profiled



Autodesk Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Heineken NV

Materialise NV

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Dassault Systemes

ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (ACES)

3D Systems Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global 4D Printing Market Overview



4. Global 4D Printing Market by Material 2017 - 2023



5. Global 4D Printing Market by End Use 2017 - 2023



6. Global 4D Printing Market by Regions 2017 - 2023



7. Companies Covered



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4zv3xs/4d_printing





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716