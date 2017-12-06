sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.12.2017 | 17:46
(3 Leser)
4D Printing Market 2015-2017 & 2023: Global Industry Analysis Report 2017 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 36%

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "4D Printing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report predicts the Global 4D Printing Market to grow with a CAGR of 36% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report on Global 4D Printing Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.The study on 4D Printing Market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on 4D Printing Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global 4D Printing Market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global 4D Printing Market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

Global 4D Printing Market by Material

  • Programmable Carbon Fiber
  • Programmable Textiles
  • Programmable Bio material
  • Programmable Wood

Global 4D Printing Market by End Use

  • Healthcare
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Clothing

Companies Profiled

  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Hewlett-Packard Inc.
  • Organovo Holdings Inc.
  • Heineken NV
  • Materialise NV
  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Dassault Systemes
  • ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (ACES)
  • 3D Systems Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global 4D Printing Market Overview

4. Global 4D Printing Market by Material 2017 - 2023

5. Global 4D Printing Market by End Use 2017 - 2023

6. Global 4D Printing Market by Regions 2017 - 2023

7. Companies Covered

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4zv3xs/4d_printing

