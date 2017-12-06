Regulatory News:

Biom'Up (Paris:BUP), a specialist in surgical hemostasis, announces the appointment of Mrs. Cécile Ferracci as Global Vice President, Marketing.

Etienne Binant, Chief Executive Officer of Biom'Up, says: "I am delighted to welcome Cécile Ferracci to Biom'up as our Global Vice-President, Marketing. Her solid and diverse experience within global medical technology companies represents a crucial asset for Biom'up's success at a key time in its history. Her inclusion in the Company's Executive Committee will enable her to have a maximum impact on HEMOBLASTTM Bellows' launch strategy in Europe and the United States, in close cooperation with our regional sales and marketing managers.

Cécile Ferracci, 49, has substantial experience in the Sales Marketing departments of a number of medical innovation companies. Her considerable experience includes the launch of new products and new therapies, the optimization of resources, the construction of networks of KOLs and the putting together of efficient and creative multicultural teams.She notably has a Masters degree in international commerce from the Sorbonne and INSEAD, and began her career at Ethicon Endo Surgery, Johnson Johnson, eventually being appointed the Marketing Director Europe of the company's laparoscopic surgery division. She then strengthened her experience as Marketing Director Europe and then EMEA for ARROW International, C.R BARD and Endologix B.V/Inc.

Cécile Ferracci adds: "I am proud to be able to bring my experience and vitality to Biom'Up. Today, the Company has clearly superior and distinctive hemostatic technology that will attract all practitioners on a transnational level and is part of a controlled medico-economic approach. Etienne Binant and his Company's sizeable ambition was a major factor behind my decision to join Biom'up. Thanks to the talent of Biom'Up's teams, I firmly believe that we will be able to make Hemoblast the success story it deserves to be.

About Biom'Up

Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom'Up designs hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers that aim to simplify surgical procedures in numerous specialties (spine, cardiothoracic, general, orthopedic, plastic) and give patients a better quality of life. Its flagship product, HEMOBLAST Bellows, is a unique hemostatic solution, ready to use (no preparation time needed, no need to mix, no heat required), usable once or several times during the surgery. Developed by a world-renowned scientific team, HEMOBLAST Bellows has obtained positive results for all the primary and secondary endpoints of Phase III of its pivotal study involving 412 patients in the United States. HEMOBLAST Bellows obtained its CE Mark in December 2016, and its PMA (Pre-Market Approval) application was submitted to the FDA (Food Drug Administration) in July 2017 with a view to obtaining marketing approval in the United States in mid-2018. Since its creation, Biom'Up has benefited from the support of prominent European investors such as Bpifrance, Innobio, GIMV, Lundbeckfond, Mérieux Participation, SHAM and ACG, as well as all the Company's managers, who have invested €2 million in equity. Biom'Up successfully completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising 38.1 million euros in October 2017.

