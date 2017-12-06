Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2017) - Diamond Fields International Ltd. (TSXV: DFI) ("DFI" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has agreed to an effective date of Thursday, December 7, 2017 (the "Effective Date") for a change of the Company's name from Diamond Fields International Ltd. to "Diamond Fields Resources Inc."

Accordingly, the Company will commence trading at market open on the Effective Date under the new name, with the new trading symbol "DRF".

Sybrand Van Der Spuy, CEO said: "The name change to Diamond Fields Resources Inc., the company founded by Jean-Raymond Boulle that discovered the world class nickel deposit of Voisey's Bay in Newfoundland and Labrador, reflects the Company's resolve to discover and develop more world class mining assets."

DIAMOND FIELDS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

SIGNED: "Sybrand van der Spuy"

Sybrand van der Spuy, CEO and President

Contact: Earl Young at +1 214 566 3709

Website: www.diamondfields.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.