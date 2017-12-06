The "Connected Care in Europe 2nd Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Connected Care in Europe is a comprehensive report analysing the latest developments on the telehealth and telecare markets in this region. This strategic research report provides you with 150 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in the connected care market? The researcher forecasts that the number of cellular connections in the connected care market in Europe will increase from 1.2 million in 2016 to more than 8.1 million in 2022. Learn more about how wireless technology can become seamlessly integrated with telehealth and telecare solutions in this 150 page in-depth report.

This report answers the following questions:

Which are the main verticals within connected care?

What are the main drivers on this market in Europe?

How many people are using telecare systems in each European country?

What are the general technology trends for connected care products?

Which are the leading telecare equipment providers in Europe?

How will the connected care market evolve in the next five years?

How will the markets for telehealth, telecare and smart home solutions converge?

What is the potential market size for wireless M2M communication?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1. Healthcare and social care in Europe

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Chronic diseases

1.3. Medical conditions

1.4. Healthcare and social care systems

1.5. The regulatory environment

2. Traditional telecare solutions

2.1. Market overview

2.2. Solution providers

3. Next-generation telecare solutions

3.1. Market overview

3.2. Solution providers

4. Telehealth solutions

4.1. Market overview

4.2. Solution providers

5. Market forecasts and conclusions

5.1. Market trends and analysis

5.2. Market forecasts

5.3. Revenue forecasts

