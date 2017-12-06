Rosewood Hotel Group Introduces KHOS

New Global Business Lifestyle Hotel Brand

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotel Group introduces a new hotel brand -- KHOS' -- an innovative concept for business hotels with a distinct lifestyle orientation inspired by the energy, art, innovation, creativity, style and dynamism of modern-day Asia. KHOS aims to turn the traditional notion of a business hotel on its head-- designed specifically for the modern business traveller, for whom the conventional boundaries of work and play no longer exist, and who is no longer willing to sacrifice style, inspiration, socialising and wellness for the predictable functionality of a traditional business hotel.

Derived from the Mongolian word meaning "pair"-- KHOS is a befitting symbol how this new brand of upscale hotels will blend work and play, people and ideas, East with West, and business with lifestyle. KHOS will establish a global footprint, matching the footsteps of its guests to capital cities and urban portals, up-and-coming business centres, and resort destinations as well, with the first KHOS hotels to be announced and opened in 2018.

"We have created KHOS to serve the needs of the new generation of business travellers,individuals who are constantly on the move and crave places to stay that understand, mirror and support their dynamic personas," says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Hotels have not kept pace with the evolution of this group of travellers and KHOS reflects a new age in hospitality in which business travel is inseparable from lifestyle."

The KHOS guest will be one who demands high functionality where they stay, but requires practicality delivered with style. Challenging the common interpretation of what a business hotel must be, KHOS will fulfill the needs of a more contemporary, vibrant and collaborative work era. It is envisioned as the go-to destination for teams to unite and leaders to socialise with public spaces that are vibrant and convivial. Within each of its communities, KHOS will also act as a gathering point for people to form bonds and gain mutual inspiration with like-minded influencers, those who are insatiably curious and gain their insight and motivation from a constantly stimulating global backdrop of cultures, art, design and cuisine.

In keeping with the KHOS spirit, traditional hotel facilities and services will be re-conceived to create opportunities to spontaneously interact, relate and celebrate with fellow travellers. KHOS will also deliver an environment for repose and reflection-- time to unwind, meditate and create-- all essential components of a lifestyle in which work and leisure are intertwined in one continuum. Meeting facilities have been reimagined, and event spaces ingeniously designed for greater flexibility and sociability facilitating personal interaction along with business purpose.

Taking inspiration from the wealth of culinary traditions from all across Asia, the brand will aim to create authentic, artisanal, communal dining options to intrigue and satisfy both social and gastronomic urges. Innovative approaches to recreation and relaxation, of central importance to the KHOS guest lifestyle, will be applied in areas from spas and wellness facilities to business centres and executive lounges. Couples, friends and families in addition to business travellers will find a fertile environment to be inspired, grow closer and create shared and meaningful experiences.

About Rosewood Hotel Group

Rosewood Hotel Group, one of the world's leading hotel companies, encompasses four brands: ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resortsin North America, Caribbean/Atlantic, Europe, the Middle East and Asia; contemporary deluxe New World Hotels & Resorts in China and Southeast Asia; neighbourhood lifestyle pentahotels in Europe and Asia; and KHOS', a dynamic global business lifestyle hotel brand. Its combined portfolio consists of 59 hotels in 18 countries. Rosewood Hotel Group is pursuing a thoughtful expansion strategy with a target of 120 hotels in operation by 2020. For more information, please visit rosewoodhotelgroup.com.

