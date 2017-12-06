Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market intelligence study on the healthcare industry. A renowned fluid management devices manufacturer wanted to analyze competition and recognize the liabilities, competitors' capabilities, and long-term intentions to enter the Latin American market. The client wanted to list out the demand for products and services being offered and the most effective means of introducing products and services to the market.

According to the market intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Well known fluid management devices manufacturers are utilizing market intelligence solutions to profile the target segments and improve patient satisfaction levels."

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases related to the gastrointestinal tract, orthopedic disorders, and nephrology-associated disorders are driving the demand for fluid management devices. With the gradual shift toward a customer-oriented environment, fluid management devices manufacturers are implementing marketing intelligence studies to deliver better medical treatment.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to gain broader insights into the company's existing market. The client was able to classify the potential buyers and devise effective ways to introduce new products and services to the market. Also, the client was able to categorize the competitors, the market trends, and industry regulations and identify market entry opportunities.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Minimize the risk of investments and make informed business decisions

Stay ahead of the competitors and maintain a distinctive identity

This market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining a strong foothold in the market

Distinguishing the brand from their competitors

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

