LaPresse: The King of Morocco Expresses His Concern to the President of the United States

MILAN, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The King of Morocco Mohammed VI, as Chairman of the Committee Al Qods, sent a message to the President of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump, expressing his "deep concern as well as the inquietude of the people of the Arab and Muslim States" following the information about the decision of President Trump to "recognize Al-Qods as capital of Israel and to move there the Embassy of the United States".

Al Qods is the Arabic name of the city of Jerusalem and the Pan-Arab Al Qods Committee is the Organization of Islamic cooperation, which aims to protect the Arab-Muslim character of the city, that is sacred to Muslims, Jews and Christians.

"As President of the Al-Qods Committee organization of Islamic cooperation, which has 57 States representing more than one billion citizens, I am pleased to address you," says Mohammed VI, warning that any sudden initiative by the United States could jeopardize the peace process in the Middle East.

"Since the beginning of your mandate - wrote the King Mohammed VI to Mr. Trump - you have demonstrated a strong will and a firm determination to renew the peace process between the Palestinian and Israeli parties and have undertaken promising steps in this direction, with the continued support of the international community, including the Kingdom of Morocco, but the current decision might have a negative impact on the peace progress in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

"The Near East area lives at the rate of deep crises which need to be avoided - writes the King of Morocco to Mr. Trump - as well as all the matters that can enhance feelings of frustration and disappointment that are the basis for extremism and terrorism." King Mohamed VI recalls in his message the importance of the city of Jerusalem for the three religions, underlining that "for its unique religious specificities the city of Al-Qods has to remain a cohabitation land and a symbol of coexistence and tolerance for all". He then concludes stating that he does not doubt Mr. Trump's "administration perspicacity vision", nor "of its commitment to peace and to the stability of the region" nor of "its firm determination to facilitate the relaunch of the peace process and avoid everything that can hinder or even stop it".