Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle Bancorp " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/egbn.

The investigation concerns whether Eagle Bancorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.

On December 1, 2017, Aurelius Value reported that it had uncovered evidence of an insider loan scheme involving the Chairman and CEO of Eagle Bancorp, Ronald D. Paul and other Board Members. The report stated that "insiders treat Eagle as their own private piggy bank," and continued to describe how Company insiders benefit by allocating undisclosed special deals where the Company's management benefits personally from a customer relationship. Following this news, Eagle Bancorp stock dropped $16.20 per share or over 24% to close at $49.95 on December 1, 2017.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Eagle Bancorp shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/egbn. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.

