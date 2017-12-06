Paysafe, a leading global payments provider, has been named winner of a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, ranking the company number two out of the 25 Best Places to Work in Canada, with an overall Glassdoor company rating of 4.5. The Employees' Choice Awards rely solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies via Glassdoor. The list, which has just been announced globally by Glassdoor, places Paysafe ahead of other highly ranked employers in Canada, including some of the world's biggest brands such as Microsoft, Apple and Starbucks.

The latest Glassdoor accolade follows the inclusion of Paysafe's President and CEO, Joel Leonoff, in Glassdoor's 2017 Highest Rated CEO list for Canada. Again, in an award voted for by employees, Leonoff, who has a global Glassdoor employee rating of 96%, was ranked 6th out of Canada's Top 25 CEOs.

"It's a great feeling for Paysafe to be recognized as such a great employer by our people," said Joel Leonoff, President and Chief Executive Officer, Paysafe. "One of our top priorities is to create a winning and comfortable culture for all our employees, backed up with great opportunities for professional development and career growth. I am incredibly proud and grateful for all that our employees in Canada, and throughout the world, have achieved through their commitment and collaboration. This award is a symbol of the belief they have in our vision and our commitment to delivering a leading payments platform for our customers."

Nick Walker, Chief Human Resources Officer, Paysafe, added: "Given employee engagement is such a high priority at Paysafe, our approach has been to take the necessary time and effort to design the right programmes that really matter to our people. This starts with first-rate onboarding for new starters, and then continues with relevant learning and personal development programmes; accessible reward and recognition schemes; a strong performance culture, and, very importantly, a keenness to ensure day-to-day wellbeing. We believe that by focusing in this area, we are differentiating ourselves from other employers and building a strong Paysafe employer brand enabling us to attract top talent as we move forward in our growth strategy."

"We know today's job seekers are more informed than ever about where they go to work, researching everything from company culture to career opportunities to pay philosophy and more. To help people find companies that stand out from the pack, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards recognize employers that are truly Best Places to Work because they're determined by those who really know best the employees," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder. "Employers where employees love to work continue to prove that they have a recruiting and business performance advantage. We're proud to celebrate the 2018 winners as we mark our tenth anniversary of the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards."

The Best Places to Work are determined using company reviews shared by Canada-based employees between November 1, 2016 and October 22, 2017. To be considered for the Canada category, a company must have at least 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 25 ratings across eight workplace attributes from employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled based on Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work in 2018, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.ca/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-Canada-LST_KQ0,26.htm

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Our core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through our industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallets and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, our solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between bricks-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US$48 billion in 2016 and over 2,300 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Paysafe Group plc shares trade on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol (PAYS.L). For more information, visit: www.paysafe.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is one of the largest and fastest growing job sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 700,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms.

