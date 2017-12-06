Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2017) - Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "PHGI". Vancouver-based Premier is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry.

The first phase of the company's international growth strategy has focused on the Dominican Republic, a country with a highly developed infrastructure as well as the fastest growing economy in the Caribbean and Latin American region. The government encourages and supports international investment with various tax and import incentives offered to qualifying business ventures.

The Company's subsidiary, Premier Clinicas de Rehabilitacion, is a multidisciplinary rehabilitation facility operating for over three years, based on the most current North American practices and methods. The company is developing innovative health care approaches that combine human skill based expertise with emerging technologies, and plans to set the gold standard for services in locations of interest worldwide. The clinic provides physiotherapy, massage therapy, return to work treatment and conditioning under the direct supervision of orthopedic surgeons, physiotherapists and licensed rehabilitation specialists.

The company is led by CEO and President Brenda Rasmussen, the founder of Alegro Health Corp., later renamed Centric Health Corp. Since leaving Centric Health Corp. Ms. Rasmussen has provided consulting services in Canada and she established the first privately owned multidisciplinary clinic in the city of Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Ms. Katherine Badali, a Director of the company since February 2016, has provided management consultation services across the Canadian health care system since 1994. Her clients have included government, academic and research organizations, hospital and community-based service providers, health profession regulators and third party insurers. She has also served as a surveyor for the U.S. Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), Medical Rehabilitation Division and on International accreditation teams in the U.S. and Norway. Ms. Badali holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the University of Toronto and maintains active registration with the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario.

The shares are trading at $0.95, and with 35 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $33.2 million.

For more information, please contact Don Gordon, CFO, at 604-617-7221.

