The latest market research report by Technavio on the global nuclear waste management marketpredicts a CAGR of around 3% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005620/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global nuclear waste management market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global nuclear waste management market by reactor type (pressurized water reactor and boiling water reactor), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global nuclear waste management market, according to Technavio energy researchers:

Growing energy demand in developing countries: a major market driver

In 2016, the pressurized water reactor segment dominated the market by occupying over 75% share

EMEA dominated the global nuclear waste management market with 43% share in 2016

New AREVA, DMT, Holtec International, North Wind Group, Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Company (SKB), and Veolia are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Growing energy demand in developing countries: a major market driver

Growing energy demand in developing countries is one of the major factors driving the globalnuclear waste management market. In the last two decades, developing countries have witnessed a rapid economic growth, owing to globalization and industrialization, which has led to the increase in household income levels and growth in consumption patterns. In addition, the worldwide energy consumption is growing steadily, driven by the growth in the economy in developing nations. To meet the ever-growing energy demand, nuclear power is expected to become an indispensable source of power generation.

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio forwater and waste management research, "Several governments in developing nations have initiated energy access plans to provide universal electricity access to all within the next decade and are planning to set up nuclear power plants. Even though the installation of nuclear power plants is highly capital intensive, the cost of operation is significantly cheaper than several other power sources. These power plants are expected to be utilized for meeting the base load requirement in most countries."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA: largest nuclear waste management market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global nuclear waste management market in EMEA due to demand for clean sources of energy which is reducing the dependence on fossil fuel-based power. The region includes many countries where a large part of the electricity supply comes from nuclear energy. For instance, three-fourths of France's electricity demand is met by nuclear energy.

Other countries, such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, are also moving toward the implementation of nuclear energy. The growth of nuclear power to replace emission-releasing power generation sources, such as coal and other fossil fuels, will propel the growth of the nuclear waste management market in EMEA.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global nuclear waste management market is diversified by the presence of international and regional vendors. In developed and developing economies, regional vendors are more prominent, thus increasing the competition with international players for market share. The major vendors in the global nuclear waste management market are New AREVA, DMT, Holtec International, North Wind Group, Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Company (SKB), and Veolia.

Get a sample copy of the global nuclear waste management market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing water and waste management research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005620/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com