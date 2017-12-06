

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a small gain. After a weak start to the day, the market managed to climb into positive territory in the afternoon. The strong performance of index heavyweight Nestlé provided support to the overall market.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.23 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,309.99. The Swiss Leader Index was unchanged and the Swiss Performance Index climbed 0.16 percent.



Nestlé rose 1.2 percent after it agreed to buy privately-held Atrium Innovations from a group of investors led by Permira Funds for US$2.3 billion in cash.



Roche gained 0.9 percent, while Novartis fell 0.7 percent.



Aryzta climbed 2.1 percent after it agreed to sell La Rousse to Musgrave.



Credit Suisse dropped 0.8 percent and UBS weakened by 0.7 percent.



Swiss Re forfeited 0.3 percent after it agreed to purchase Legal & General's Mature Savings unit. Baloise declined 0.4 percent, Swiss Life lost 0.2 percent and Zurich Insurance dipped 0.1 percent.



LafargeHolcim declined 1.1 percent and Logitech also finished lower by 1.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX