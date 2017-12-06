Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, 2025 - Market was Valued at US$ 3,614.1 Mn in 2016, and is Expected to Reach US$ 9,860.2 Mn by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market was valued at US$ 3,614.1 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 9,860.2 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 10.90% from 2017 to 2025.

Collagen has tremendous biomedical applications such as drug delivery systems for ophthalmology, sponges for wounds/burns, nanoparticles for gene delivery, bone substitutes etc. Gelatin obtained from different sources have several physical and chemical properties due to presence of various amino acids that have diverse applications in food and beverages and nutraceutical industry.

Food and beverages is leading the market in terms of applications due to factors such as increasing animal population, rising demand for protein rich diet and extensive use of collagen and gelatin as an ingredient in the health drinks due to its high protein, carbohydrate and electrolyte content. Pharmaceuticals are anticipated to register faster growth among the application segments due to its diverse usage in various drug formulations, medical devices and wound healing kits.

Pig skin currently holds the largest market share in the raw material segments due to its high collagen content. Cattle bones offers lucrative opportunities and will be the fastest growing segment among the considered the raw materials due to extensive consumption of Halal products in the Middle East and also the fact that cattle bones are available in huge quantities. Its physical traits such as good solubility and binding properties renders it useful in nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries.

The collagen peptide and gelatin market is technologically driven and includes major players such as Amicogen, Inc., Biocell Technology LLC, Lonza Company, Catalent, Inc., Chinatech Peptides Co. Ltd, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, Inc., Norland Products, Inc., Rousselot International, Roxlor International, Sterling Gelatin, and Weishardt International Group.

Key Market Movements:

Rising public awareness towards healthy lifestyle

Supportive regulatory environment for collagen peptide and gelatin products

Increasing consumption of protein rich diet to propel deep market penetration for collagen peptide and gelatin

