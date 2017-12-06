Hayden IR: Wildfire Forces Cancellation of LD Micro Conference

Presentations Canceled for Celsius Holdings, Inc., GSI Technology, Inc., PCM, Inc., Simulations-Plus, ADOMANI, Inc., HUTN, Inc., NanoVibronix, Inc. and WidePoint Corp.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / Hayden IR, a national investor relations consulting firm, today announced presentations scheduled to be delivered by a number of its clients at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 6th and 7th, 2017 have been cancelled due to the cancellation of the conference as a result of ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

The 10th Annual LD Micro Event, which was to be held December 5-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angles, was canceled by its sponsor early Wednesday morning as a precautionary measure to ensure the safe evacuation of presenters and conference attendees. As a result, all presentations for December 6 and December 7 have been canceled, including those for:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT)

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI)

Simulations-Plus (NASDAQ: SLP)

ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM)

HUTN, Inc. (OTC PINK: HUTN)

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV), and

WidePoint Corp. (NYSE American: WYY)

Brett Maas, Managing Principal of Hayden IR, stated, "It is an unfortunate situation, and we are saddened to see this productive annual event canceled due to the wildfires. We share the concerns of conference organizers, including Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro, about a safe, orderly, and immediate evacuation of the conference area ahead of the wildfires. We thank Chris and his team for the prompt and appropriate action."

About Hayden IR

Hayden IR is a highly regarded investor relations consulting firm known for its ability to connect underfollowed and undervalued emerging growth companies with sophisticated institutional investors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. Leveraging decades of cumulative experience, Hayden IR develops strategies to help clients effectively communicate with the investment community and works to increase their exposure through targeted outreach and transparent positioning. Hayden IR helps public companies deliver the right message to the right audience. Over time, Hayden IR helps its clients navigate up the Wall Street value chain and to help them secure a reasonable valuation by broadening their audience, expanding institutional ownership and ensuring clear, consistent communication with the public.

Contact:

Brett Maas - Managing Partner, Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Hayden IR