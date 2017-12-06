sprite-preloader
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of NewStar Financial, Inc. to First Eagle Investment Management is Fair to Shareholders - NEWS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased NewStar Financial, Inc. ("NewStar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEWS) stock prior to October 17, 2017.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of NewStar to First Eagle Investment Management. Under the terms of the transaction, shareholders of NewStar will receive a contingent value right and $11.44 in cash per share; this represents a value of approximately $12.32 to $12.44 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlkdocs.com/NEWS-Info-Request-Form-ma-6158

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


