NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Getinge (GETIB) due to a share distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see Exchange Notice 83/17.



The ticker for the underlying Basket contract with contract size 100 is GETARJ whereas ticker for the underlying Basket contract with contract size 101 is GETAR2. The new series have been marked with "B" in the series name and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found below.



For further information please find the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656133