DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 06-Dec-2017 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +---------------------+ |TUI AG | |Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4| |30625 Hannover | |Germany | +---------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+-------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Other reason: | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +---------------+--------------------------------------+ |Name: |City and country of registered office:| +---------------+--------------------------------------+ |BlackRock, Inc.|Wilmington, DE, USA | | |United States of America (USA) | +---------------+--------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |30 Nov 2017| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +--------------+----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ | | % of|% of voting| total of| total number| | | voting| rights|both in %| of voting| | | rights| through| (7.a. +| rights of| | | attached|instruments| 7.b.)| issuer| | | to shares| (total of| | | | | (total of| 7.b.1 +| | | | | 7.a.)| 7.b.2)| | | +--------------+----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ |Resulting | 4.83 %| 0.61 %| 5.44 %| 587386900| |situation | | | | | +--------------+----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ |Previous | 5.29 %| 0.30 %| 5.59 %| /| |notification | | | | | +--------------+----------+-----------+---------+--------------+ *7. Notified details of the resulting situation* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | absolute | in % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | direct| indirect| direct| indirect| | | (Sec. 21| (Sec. 22| (Sec. 21| (Sec. 22| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE000TUAG000| | 28398441| %| 4.83 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 28398441 | 4.83 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG* +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| |t | |period | absolute| | +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Lent | | | 259665| 0.04 %| |Securitie| | | | | |s | | | | | +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 259665| 0.04 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG* +----------+------------+---------+---------+---------+--------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrument|or maturity |or |physical | rights| rights| | |date |conversio|settlemen| absolute| in %| | | |n period |t | | | +----------+------------+---------+---------+---------+--------+ |Contract | | |Cash | 3297017| 0.56 %| |for | | | | | | |Difference| | | | | | +----------+------------+---------+---------+---------+--------+ | | | |*Total* | 3297017| 0.56 %| +----------+------------+---------+---------+---------+--------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled and does itself not control any other | | |undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in| | |the (underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |Name |% of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if| rights| (if at least| | | at least| through|held 5% or more)| | | held 3% or| instruments| | | | more)|(if at least| | | | | held 5% or| | | | | more)| | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |Trident Merger, LLC | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Investment| %| %| %| |Management, LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %| |Holdings Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |Institutional Trust | | | | |Company, National | | | | |Association | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 4, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 6, | %| %| %|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 26, Section -2-

|LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Delaware | %| %| %| |Holdings Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Fund | %| %| %| |Advisors | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Capital | %| %| %| |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Advisors, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Singapore) Holdco | | | | |Pte. Ltd. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Singapore) Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Singapore) Holdco | | | | |Pte. Ltd. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asia-Pac | %| %| %| |Holdco, LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management North | | | | |Asia Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Singapore) Holdco | | | | |Pte. Ltd. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asia-Pac | %| %| %| |Holdco, LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock HK Holdco | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Cayco | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Trident | %| %| %| |Holding Company | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Japan | %| %| %| |Holdings GK | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Japan Co.,| %| %| %| |Ltd. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Australia | %| %| %| |Holdco Pty. Ltd. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Investment| %| %| %| |Management | | | | |(Australia) Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 26, Section -3-

|BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 3, | %| %| %| |LLC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Canada | %| %| %| |Holdings LP | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Canada | %| %| %| |Holdings ULC | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management Canada | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Advisors | %| %| %| |(UK) Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %| |Holdco S.à r.l. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock UK Holdco | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management Schweiz | | | | |AG | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %| |Holdco S.à r.l. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Luxembourg) S.A. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Luxembourg| %| %| %| |Holdco S.à r.l. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Investment| %| %| %| |Management Ireland | | | | |Holdings Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management Ireland | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | |

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)

|Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Life | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |(Netherlands) B.V. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Investment| %| %| %| |Management (UK) | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Investment| %| %| %| |Management (UK) | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management | | | | |Deutschland AG | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Holdco 2, | %| %| %| |Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Financial | %| %| %| |Management, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BR Jersey | %| %| %| |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Group | %| %| %| |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Investment| %| %| %| |Management (UK) | | | | |Limited | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock Asset | %| %| %| |Management | | | | |Deutschland AG | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |iShares (DE) I | %| %| %| |Investmentaktiengese| | | | |llschaft mit | | | | |Teilgesellschaftsver| | | | |mögen | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ | | | | | +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ |BlackRock, Inc. | %| %| %| +--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2017 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)