Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market 2015-2023 - NFC, Magnetic Strip, OCR & Smart Cards

The report predicts the Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report predicts the Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report on Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The study on Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market over the period of 2015 to 2023.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered



Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market by Component

Software

Hardware

Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market by Technology

NFC

Magnetic strip

OCR

Smart cards

Companies Profiled

Atos

Fare Logistics

LG Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Vix Technology

Trapeze Group

Thales Group

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

Sony Corporation

Siemens



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market Overview



4. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market by Component 2017 - 2023



5. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market by Technology 2017 - 2023



6. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market by Regions 2017 - 2023



7. Companies Covered



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pdj8hq/automated_fare





