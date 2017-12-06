Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market 2015-2023 - NFC, Magnetic Strip, OCR & Smart Cards

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report predicts the Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% over the period of 2017-2023.
The report on Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.
The study on Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.
The report on Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market by Component
- Software
- Hardware
Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market by Technology
- NFC
- Magnetic strip
- OCR
- Smart cards
Companies Profiled
- Atos
- Fare Logistics
- LG Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors
- Vix Technology
- Trapeze Group
- Thales Group
- Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited
- Sony Corporation
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market Overview
4. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market by Component 2017 - 2023
5. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market by Technology 2017 - 2023
6. Global Automated Fare Collection (AFC) market by Regions 2017 - 2023
7. Companies Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pdj8hq/automated_fare
