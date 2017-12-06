

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Passengers carrying smart bags will face restrictions in most of the major U.S. airlines.



American Airlines, the first U.S. carrier to impose restrictions on the smart bags, announced a new policy last week that require its passengers to check smart bags to remove the lithium ion batteries. Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines have also announced similar policies, effective January 15.



'Smart bags, also known as smart luggage, have become more popular over the last few months, and they are expected to be a popular gift this holiday season,' said American Airlines. 'However, smart bags contain lithium battery power banks, which pose a risk when they are placed in the cargo hold of an aircraft.'



The airline industry consider smart bags as a potential fire risk, especially in the cargo hold as it is powered by lithium ion batteries. Smart bags contains GPS tracking devices and USB ports to charge smartphones and other devices.



Although most of the airlines will allow passengers to travel with the smart bags if the battery is removed, but many of the bags already on the market have batteries that can't be removed.



United Continental and Southwest Airlines said both airlines also plan to announce new smart bag policies soon.



