SFL (Paris:FLY) and WeWork France have signed a 12-year fixed-term lease for a surface area of 3,400 sq.m. in the flagship property at 92 Champs-Elysées, which was extensively remodelled in 2012.

With this latest move, the global co-working leader is further demonstrating its focus on the premium end of the Paris property market.

Signed just two months after the marketing campaign began, the lease also confirms the strong positioning of SFL which seeks to offer exceptional properties in the most attractive Paris locations thereby enhancing the resilience and performance of the Company's business model.

"We look forward to welcoming WeWork among our new clients. Our challenge is to transform our properties to meet the very demanding specifications of these world leading companies" said SFL.

WeWork was represented in the transaction by law firm DLA Piper and BNP Paribas Real Estate. SFL was represented by BNP Paribas Real Estate.

