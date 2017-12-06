SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - December 06, 2017) - Cyberinc - an Aurionpro Company focused on enterprise security, announced that it has been included in the Gartner Market Guide for IAM Professional Services, North America report. According to Gartner, security and risk management leaders responsible for IAM should use this Market Guide to support the identification and evaluation of firms providing these services.

This mention of Aurionpro by Gartner for the second consecutive year is a testimony to Cyberinc's focused expertise and specialization within IAM products and technologies domain coupled with robust implementation capabilities.

The key findings as per the 2017 study: "Gartner expects some incremental moves in the market over the next 2-3 years based on the desire of some consulting firms without formal IAM practices, especially those with security practices, to extend their capabilities to include stronger IAM capabilities because IAM professional services is a lucrative market. Growth prospects remain strong for IAM professional services in North America, as is the case globally as well."

Aurionpro believes that it has been mentioned in the Gartner Market Guide for IAM Professional Services, North America, in 2017 owing to its decade long expertise in successfully delivering world class identity, risk management and security solutions that have helped secure over 120 Million identities for leading global organizations. And also feels that this inclusion, highlights its enterprise security focused brand -- Cyberinc's, dedicated and continued investments in building innovative IPs around IAM products suites, which have resulted in development of extensions of access and governance (provisioning deployments) as well as solution for externalized authorization.

"We are delighted by Aurionpro being included in the Gartner Market Guide for IAM Professional Services, North America, for the second year in a row. This is a reinforcement of our focus and commitment towards delivering the most innovative and customized IAM solutions to the modern digital enterprises.

"As enterprises rapidly embrace new technologies, leading to the resulting shift in the IT perimeter and emergence of Identity as the foundation for building secure digital businesses, we look forward to building identity solutions that would ensure faster and secure digital transformations," said Samir Shah, CEO, Cyberinc.

About the Gartner Report

The Gartner report, Market Guide for IAM Professional Services, North America, co-authored by Analyst(s): Brian Iverson, Kevin Kampman, Anmol Singh was published on September 13, 2017.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Note:

*Cyberinc was formed by merging Spikes Security with Aurionpro's Security Division in the year 2016. Cyberinc, a subsidiary of Aurionpro is focused on helping enterprises secure their digital businesses and expand their security perimeter.

About Cyberinc

Cyberinc is a subsidiary of Aurionpro and delivers advanced security solutions for enterprises. Its offerings include secure, scalable, high performance security products that protect from cyber-attacks, and services that help enterprises transition to next generation access management systems.

For more information, please visit: www.cyberinc.com.

About Aurionpro

Aurionpro Solutions (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668) is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership and service excellence in providing comprehensive IP driven solutions in Enterprise Security, Digital and Banking. Employing more than 1,300 domain and technology experts across North America, Asia and Europe, we have delivered solutions for Fortune 500, global corporations across 5 continents and 22 countries. Aurionpro has been consistently recognized amongst the top 100 technology solutions providers for Financial Services companies. For more information, visit www.aurionpro.com.

