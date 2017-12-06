Winners Announced in the 2017 NatWest everywoman Awards Celebrating 15 Years of Female Entrepreneurs Redefining British Business

LONDON, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The winners of the 15th annual NatWest everywoman Awards were announced today demonstrating the entrepreneurial excellence that is redefining British business.

The 2017 NatWest everywoman Award winner was Victoria Robertshaw of Keelham Farm Shop. Victoria transformed Keelham to a £21 million enterprise serving one million customers in the last 12 months alone. Prue Leith CBE and Charlotte Tilbury both received awards in recognition of their pioneering achievements and inspiring young women into enterprise.

The event's other award winners were:

Sandra Sassow, SEaB Energy, whose technology enables businesses to turn organic waste into renewable energy and fertiliser. Her clients include FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

Julie Wilson and Amy Livingstone, Cheeky Chompers, manufacturers of the world's first chewable dribble bib for teething tots, which has just sold its millionth product.

Anne Timpany, On Tap Plumbers, whose commercial plumbing business has won contracts for some of London's most iconic buildings including Facebook's London Headquarters.

Jo Stroud, Mantra Jewellery, whose creations are designed to positively impact the wearer.

Dulma Clark, Soul of Africa whose business provides local women and young people in Africa with skills and employment through the production of shoes made from all-natural materials.

Kate Ball, Mini First Aid, who was inspired to set up her business teaching First Aid to parents after her brother died suddenly and nobody with him knew how to administer CPR. Mini First Aid has 40 franchisees and has helped hundreds of parents learn vital basic medical skills.

Whitney Bromberg Hawkings, FLOWERBX, whose online, wholesale flower-delivery website is revolutionising the way we buy flowers.

Maxine Benson MBE, co-founder at everywoman, "When we launched the NatWest everywoman Awards programme 15 years ago, we could only imagine the number of success stories that would be shared. We want to congratulate this year's winners who will go on to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs contributing to the UK economy and demonstrate that with fearlessness and boldness, anything is possible".

Julie Baker, Head of Enterprise at NatWest, "The importance of women in business cannot be underestimated, so we hope these role models will inspire other women to take their first steps. To help these entrepreneurs and would-be business owners, NatWest has a network of over 450 externally accredited Women in Business specialists who understand our customers' ambitions and provide business advice, mentoring and networking opportunities."