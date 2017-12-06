Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez is rebranding and will undergo renovations to join Hyatt's collection brand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced that Cannes' historic Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez is set to re-open in spring 2018 as Hotel Martinez and will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, a global collection of unique and independent stay experiences.

Hotel Martinez will be the second hotel in Europe to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, which launched in 2016. It will join Hotel du Louvre in Paris, which opened in 2016 and four additional properties globally: The Confidante Miami Beach; The Driskill in Austin, TX; The Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix, AZ; and Carmelo Resort Spa in Uruguay. Whether it is a captivating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design or an award-winning dining experience, each property in the collection maintains a distinct character and the freedom to be unique, while still providing guests with Hyatt's World of Hyatt loyalty program, robust operational and marketing resources and trusted, quality brand.

Rich in culture and historical relevance, the Hotel Martinez building has a colorful past. It previously served as a home to English aristocrats and, in 1929, luxury hotelier Emmanuel Martinez opened it as the largest hotel in the French Riviera. Hotel Martinez has become a landmark in the French Riviera and has hosted some of the world's most distinguished guests, which deliver on the brand's promise of creating story-worthy and shareable experiences for the modern traveler.

"Hotel Martinez will be a great addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt due to its distinct characteristics and personality. The hotel is iconic and its history is truly incredible all of which is an ideal brand fit," said Alessandro Cresta, general manager, Hotel Martinez. "The renovation will focus on preserving and enhancing the original details of the building, all while giving it a fresh twist."

Situated on La Croisette and overlooking the Bay of Cannes and the Mediterranean Sea, the hotel offers 409 guest rooms and suites with breathtaking sea views. Recent renovations combine the hotel's historic Art Deco style with contemporary flare, inspired by the colors of the Mediterranean.

Guestrooms

The renovations to the hotel's 409 guest rooms were designed by Parisian firm Pierre-Yves Rochon. The rooms' interior décor honors the traditions of French luxury and Italian influence while providing state of the art modern facilities. The spacious white rooms brightened with touches of sky blue and pale yellow are furnished to the highest standard and feature exquisite touches of marble, leather, terrazzo and mosaic. The rooms exude the Art Deco grandeur of the 1930s French Riviera and provides dazzling delights of the city.

Dining and Drinking

Renowned two Michelin star restaurant La Palme d'Or is a highlight of the hotel, serving bold and creative dishes made with local produce in an elegant setting. It features a panoramic terrace with a view overlooking La Croisette and the Mediterranean Sea. A second restaurant with a more relaxed atmosphere will offer guests traditional Mediterranean cuisine in a beautiful garden setting. Guests can also soak up the sun while dining at a seasonal club and restaurant located on the hotel's private beach.

Wellness and Leisure

The hotel offers guests a variety of leisure and wellness activities: The L. Raphaël Beauty Spa, Hyatt StayFit gym, Kid's Club and seasonal water sports.

Meeting and Event Spaces

Hotel Martinez features 15 modulated meeting rooms, spanning 26,900 square feet. The event spaces can be utilized for a variety of events ranging from conferences and conventions to cocktail receptions and weddings.

For more information about The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, click here.

The term "Hyatt" is used in the release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt is a portfolio of new and existing upper-upscale and luxury properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters, boutique properties to resorts. Whether it is a fascinating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design, or an award-winning dining experience, the properties in the collection provide guests with "social currency" and allow them the freedom to be unique. Current properties include The Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas, The Royal Palms in Phoenix, Arizona, The Confidante in Miami Beach, Florida, the Hotel du Louvre in Paris, France and Carmelo Resort Spa in Uruguay. For more information, please visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 13 premier brands. As of September 30, 2017, the Company's portfolio included 739 properties in 57 countries. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House,Hyatt ZivaHyatt Zilara and Hyatt Residence Club brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206006052/en/

Contacts:

Simone Loretan

Hyatt Hotels Resorts EAME

+41 44 279 1226

simone.loretan@hyatt.com

or

Jacqueline White

Hyatt

+1 312 750 5815

jacqueline.white@hyatt.com