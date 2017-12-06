BINOREAL today launches the Radius F1 front smart bike light, which adapts brightness and lighting mode (beaming to pulsing) automatically to help cyclists commute safely.

Smart responsive lighting

The Radius F1 smart bike light uses hundreds of microlenses, which combine with a reflector to effectively illuminate both distant and close-up terrain. Bike lights which adapt brightness and lighting mode while cycling is not new, but the majority switch sharply between two or three preset light levels, which can distract the cyclist and others around.

Radius F1's user-friendly design means unlike other smart bike lights there aren't any technology integrations required-it is both speed sensor and light source.

When cyclists gain speed, the RightBrightTM component automatically brightens the light so cyclists can see further ahead; when the bike slows, it dims-and it shifts at the same rate the speed changes.

In addition to auto-adjusting brightness, SecurePulseTM technology automatically switches to flash mode when braking to a stop and pulse mode when turning a corner. This gives other cyclists and motorists indication of the cyclist's movements for increased safety.

After three minutes of non-movement, the light's PerfectPowerTM functionality means it automatically switches the light to standby mode. Once the bike moves, the light becomes active and returns to its default speed-controlled lighting mode.

User- friendly controls

Easily attach the Radius F1 and Bluetooth remote to the handlebars and manually adjust brightness and mode in seconds.

The high power Lithium-ion battery can keep going for up to two hours continuously in high mode, and the easy-to-read display on top of the casing displays how much battery charge is left. Simply snap on the light's magnetic charger and recharge in three to four hours.

Smart durable design

The TurnLockTM mounting, means the light can be attached and reattached within seconds, and Bluetooth connectivity ensures control of the device without hands having to leave the handlebar.

Crafted with pinpoint precision, it is IPX7-rated, which means it is safe from water damage for safe cycling in adverse weather conditions.

BINOREAL's Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign kicks off on the 6 December with a target of $15,000.

For more information visit BINOREAL's website at www.binoreal.com.

