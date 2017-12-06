sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.12.2017 | 19:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global 4K STB Market 2015-2017 & 2023 - Focus on Set-Top Boxes, Tablets, Laptops, Smartphone's, Projectors & Cameras

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "4K STB Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report predicts the Global 4K STB Market to grow with a CAGR of 4% over the period of 2017-2023. The study on 4K STB Market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on 4K STB Market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the Global 4K STB Market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the Global 4K STB Market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

Global 4K STB Market by product





  • Set-Top Boxes
  • Tablets
  • Laptops
  • Smartphone's
  • Projectors
  • Cameras

Global 4K STB Market by Size

  • 52 to 65 inches
  • Above 65 inches
  • Below 52 inches

Companies Profiled

  • Asustek Computer Inc.
  • JVC Kenwood Corporation
  • Innolux Corporation
  • TCL Corporation
  • Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd.
  • Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd.
  • Hisense Co., Ltd.
  • Sony Corporation
  • Sharp Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global 4K STB Market Overview

4. Global 4K STB Market by product 2017 - 2023

5. Global 4K STB Market by Size 2017 - 2023

6. Global 4K STB Market by Regions 2017 - 2023

7. Companies Covered

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4444cf/4k_stb_market

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire