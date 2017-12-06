BURLINGTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/17 -- The December issue of The Canadian Business Journal is available at www.cbj.ca. Click here to enter the magazine directly. Click "Full Screen" on the bottom navigation pane for optimal viewing.

We would also like to announce that our 2018 Media Kit is now available. It includes everything you'll need to know regarding advertising rates, editorial procedures and readership. You can view the Media Kit here.

This edition takes a look at the importance of the Toronto-Waterloo Innovation Tech Corridor and its growing importance for the nation's economy. A panel of experts gathered at the Toronto Region Board of Trade to discuss how Canada must remain at the top of the sector and continue to build upon developing the tech supercluster.

Hendrik Brakel, former Senior Director, Economic, Financial & Tax Policy at The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, provides a column on the country's economic boom, and asks whether it will last. You'll want to read to see what he has to say.

Columnist Mark Borkowski discusses the possible risks for your business in changing IT equipment and Kevin Huhn examines the fundamental skill Canadian business can improve. Ian Russell, President and CEO of the Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC), tells us the risks are real for International capital market fragmentation and looks at some of the telltale signs.

In our Business in Action Section we have in-depth corporate profiles on Crosier Kilgour & Partners, Levon Resources, Scott Steel Erectors and Holloway Lodging Corporation. There is all of that and much more in this edition.

About The Canadian Business Journal

As the cornerstone publication of George Media Inc., The Canadian Business Journal is now in its 10th year and is read by thousands of executives nationwide. CBJ offers readers a first-hand look at major industries such as: agriculture, automotive, communications, construction, education, energy, finance, food & beverage, healthcare, human resources, legal, manufacturing, natural resources, products & services, retail, sports & recreation, technology, transportation and many others.

George Media Inc. is proud to promote Canadian business nationally and to the world. For more information, visit our website at www.cbj.ca.

