Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2017) - Diamond Fields International Ltd. (TSXV: DFI) ("DFI" or the "Company") advises of an error in its News Release just disseminated.

The Company will commence trading at market open on Thursday, December 7, 2017 under the new name Diamond Fields Resources Inc., with the new trading symbol "DFR" (not DRF).

DIAMOND FIELDS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

SIGNED: "Sybrand van der Spuy"

Sybrand van der Spuy, CEO and President

Contact: Earl Young at +1 214 566 3709

Website: www.diamondfields.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.