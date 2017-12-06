Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2017) - Diamond Fields International Ltd. (TSXV: DFI) ("DFI" or the "Company") advises of an error in its News Release just disseminated.
The Company will commence trading at market open on Thursday, December 7, 2017 under the new name Diamond Fields Resources Inc., with the new trading symbol "DFR" (not DRF).
DIAMOND FIELDS INTERNATIONAL LTD.
SIGNED: "Sybrand van der Spuy"
Sybrand van der Spuy, CEO and President
Contact: Earl Young at +1 214 566 3709
Website: www.diamondfields.com
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.