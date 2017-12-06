Global Frozen Food Market Report 2017-2023 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 5.2%

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Frozen Food Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up To 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report predicts the global frozen food market to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% over the period of 2017-2023
The study on frozen food market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.
The report on frozen food market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global frozen food market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global frozen food market over the period of 2015 - 2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Global Frozen Food Market by Product
- Frozen sea food
- Frozen Soups
- Frozen ready meals
- Frozen vegetables & fruits
- Frozen meat & poultry
Global Frozen Food Market by User
- Retail Customers
- Hotels, restaurants and caterers
Companies Profiled
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Aryzta A.G.
- Cargill Incorporated
- Kellogg Company
- Flower Foods
- General Mills Incorporation
- Kraft foods Group Inc.
- JBS S.A.
- Nestle S.A.
- EUROPASTRY S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Frozen Food Market Overview
4. Global Frozen Food Market by Product 2017 - 2023
5. Global Frozen Food Market by User 2017 - 2023
6. Global Frozen Food Market by Regions 2017 - 2023
7. Companies Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6vjxxp/frozen_food
