

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut on Tuesday started testing beer delivery alongside pizza order in Phoenix.



Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands, plans to expand that into wine delivery-single servings and full bottles-in January. The company hopes to expand quickly into other markets soon.



The beer and wine will be delivered in a custom cooler to ensure those six packs are ready to drink.



Pizza Hut has 6,300 stores in the U.S. and 1,700 of them already have liquor licenses.



Customers will be able to order Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top, or local beer Kilt Lifter for $10.99 a six pack.



