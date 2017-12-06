Global Cloud Access Security Broker Market (CASB) Analysis 2017 - Forecasts to 2021: Increasing Usage of Cloud Apps Drives Growth and Fuels M&A

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Analysis of the Global Cloud Access Security Broker Market (CASB), Forecast 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report analyzes the global market for Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB).The CASB market has seen high growth in the last few years as organizations are quickly addressing their needs driven by users turning to cloud apps at an increasing rate. Users in organizations want to get their jobs done quickly, easily and with more flexibility than traditional computing tools allow. T

hey are turning to cloud apps in such services as SaaS, IaaS and PaaS. In addition to well known apps sanctioned by IT (Office 365, Google G Suites, Box, Dropbox, AWS, Azure, etc.) there are a great many unsanctioned apps being used. Data moving to the cloud puts it at risk for malware. Increasing user mobility and BYOD results in data taken outside of an organization's security perimeter, exposing their business to risk.

Cloud services pose security challenges putting pressure on security teams, thus fueling the growth of CASB. The basic pillars or features of CASB are Visibility, Access Control, Threat Protection, Data Security, and Compliance. Two camps are emerging: pure play CASBs and large security vendors adding CASB to a broad cloud security solution.

Several startups are emerging and there has been intense M&A activity in recent years. Cloud apps are a new opportunity for hackers to gain access to an organization's data and its network. CASB has developed quickly from just being used for shadow IT. It is an important tool to monitor cloud usage and also implement security. CASB is a small but fast growing market in a state of flux.

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

What is the market size for CASB from 2013 to 2021?

What are the dominant trends for the market?

What are the market prospects for the North America , EMEA, APAC, and CALA?

, EMEA, APAC, and CALA? Which vendors have a dominant market share position?

What is the revenue, geographic distribution of revenue, percent of revenue from the business segments for different market participants?

What are the main drivers and restraints that CASB vendors face?

