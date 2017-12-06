Global Cloud Access Security Broker Market (CASB) Analysis 2017 - Forecasts to 2021: Increasing Usage of Cloud Apps Drives Growth and Fuels M&A

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This report analyzes the global market for Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB).The CASB market has seen high growth in the last few years as organizations are quickly addressing their needs driven by users turning to cloud apps at an increasing rate. Users in organizations want to get their jobs done quickly, easily and with more flexibility than traditional computing tools allow. T
hey are turning to cloud apps in such services as SaaS, IaaS and PaaS. In addition to well known apps sanctioned by IT (Office 365, Google G Suites, Box, Dropbox, AWS, Azure, etc.) there are a great many unsanctioned apps being used. Data moving to the cloud puts it at risk for malware. Increasing user mobility and BYOD results in data taken outside of an organization's security perimeter, exposing their business to risk.
Cloud services pose security challenges putting pressure on security teams, thus fueling the growth of CASB. The basic pillars or features of CASB are Visibility, Access Control, Threat Protection, Data Security, and Compliance. Two camps are emerging: pure play CASBs and large security vendors adding CASB to a broad cloud security solution.
Several startups are emerging and there has been intense M&A activity in recent years. Cloud apps are a new opportunity for hackers to gain access to an organization's data and its network. CASB has developed quickly from just being used for shadow IT. It is an important tool to monitor cloud usage and also implement security. CASB is a small but fast growing market in a state of flux.
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- What is the market size for CASB from 2013 to 2021?
- What are the dominant trends for the market?
- What are the market prospects for the North America, EMEA, APAC, and CALA?
- Which vendors have a dominant market share position?
- What is the revenue, geographic distribution of revenue, percent of revenue from the business segments for different market participants?
- What are the main drivers and restraints that CASB vendors face?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements
- Executive Summary-CEO's Perspective
- Introduction to the Research
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Overview-CASB
- Market Overview-CASB Cloud Services
- Market Overview-CASB Basic Pillars
- Market Overview-Why is CASB Important?
- Market Overview-CASB Functions and Features
- Market Overview-Mergers and Acquisition
- Market Overview-Evolving CASB Ecosystem
- Market Overview-CASB Partnerships
- Market Overview-Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Overview-Distribution Channels
3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints-Total Web and Email Content Security Market
- Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints Explained
4. Trends and Predictions for the Market
- Macro Trends Impact for CASB
- Macro Trend Discussion-Industry Consolidation
- Macro Trend Discussion-New and Improved Features and Functionality
- Macro Trend Discussion-Cyber Attacks Aggressively Target Financial, Government and Healthcare
- Macro Trend Discussion-CASB Integration into Broader Cloud Security Solution
5. Forecasts and Trends-Total CASB Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total CASB Market-Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total CASB Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total CASB Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment Discussion
- Total CASB Market-Percent Revenue Forecast by Market Verticals
- Market Verticals Revenue Forecast Discussion
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total CASB Market
- Competitive Analysis, Total CASB Market-Market Share
- Total CASB Market-Market Shares 2015 versus 2016
- Competitive Analysis-Market Shares, 2015 v 2016
- Total CASB Market-Market Shares Gains 2016
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share Gains 2016
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- CASB Market-Market Engineering Measurements
- Regional Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2016
- Regional Revenue Discussion-Major Market Participants
- Business Segment Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2016
- Business Segment Revenue Discussion-Major Market Participants
- Total CASB Market-Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Vertical Market Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants-2016
- Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth in CASB
8. SMB Segment Breakdown
9. Midsize Segment Breakdown
10. Large Segment Breakdown
11. Enterprise Segment Breakdown
12. Large Enterprise Segment Breakdown
13. North America Breakdown
14. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown
15. Asia-Pacific Breakdown
16. Central America Latin America Breakdown
17. The Last Word
18. Company Profiles
- Bitglass
- CensorNet
- Cipher Cloud
- Cisco
- CloudCodes
- Forcepoint
- Managed Methods
- Netskope
- Oracle
- Palo Alto Networks
- Proofpoint
- Protegrity
- SkyFormation
- Skyhigh
- StratoKey
- Symantec
