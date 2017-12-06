Synaffix BV, a biotechnology company that has developed a proprietary site-specific conjugation platform technology to enable differentiated antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the launch of a new platform of highly potent cytotoxic ADC payloads that will be integrated into its existing ADC platform. With this expansion, Synaffix becomes a one-stop provider for technologies required to rapidly translate antibodies into proprietary ADC products.

The new toxSYN platform consists of four highly potent payloads, which offer multiple mechanisms of action and a viable path for commercialization when combined with the components of the company's GlycoConnect and HydraSpace technologies:

All the payloads have been clinically validated with well-known efficacy and safety profiles, and were selected to address the two types of biologies that exist across ADC targets which include rapidly-dividing cancer cells as well as quiescent cells, such as cancer stem cells.

Syneamicin functionalized calicheamicin (DNA damaging agent)

functionalized calicheamicin (DNA damaging agent) SYN-38 functionalized SN-38 (topoisomerase 2 inhibitor)

functionalized SN-38 (topoisomerase 2 inhibitor) Synstatin E functionalized auristatin E (microtubule inhibitor)

functionalized auristatin E (microtubule inhibitor) Syntansine functionalized maytansine (microtubule inhibitor)

"We expect this important expansion of our ADC technology to further advance our internal research and facilitate collaborations with a much broader set of companies" said Peter van de Sande, CEO of Synaffix. "By providing these four distinct payloads through our new toxSYN platform, we can now enable any company with an existing antibody to rapidly establish a highly-competitive clinical-stage ADC program for its own development pipeline."



About Synaffix Site-Specific ADC Platform Technology

The growing experience of Synaffix and its collaboration partners continues to confirm the ability of our conjugation platform technology to consistently generate ADCs that are more effective and better tolerated when compared to all three major clinical-stage ADC conjugation technologies. The proprietary conjugation technology platform of Synaffix is comprised of GlycoConnect, the site-specific and stable antibody conjugation technology that involves proprietary enzymes and metal-free click conjugation components, and HydraSpace, the highly polar ADC-enhancing spacer technology.

GlycoConnect was shown to be capable of significantly enhancing the therapeutic index of an ADC on its own. The highly polar properties of HydraSpace improve the solubility and stability of the payload and the resulting ADC product, thus enhancing further the therapeutic index of the ADC.

Both technologies have demonstrated compatibility with all ADC payload classes and all IgG isotypes and can be applied directly to an existing antibody without any DNA and or protein engineering.



About Synaffix BV

Synaffix BV is a biotechnology company that enables highly competitive antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) product candidates using its site-specific ADC technology platform.

Granted patents covering Synaffix's technology provide end-to-end protection of the technology itself as well as resulting products through at least 2035.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, life science-focused investor syndicate including Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and Merck Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

