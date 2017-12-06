Award Recognizes the EOS Low Radiation Dose, 2D/3D Imaging and Surgical Planning Solutions for Orthopedic Care

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA SME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced the Galien Foundation has awarded it the Prix Galien in the Medical Device category.

The award is presented to EOS imaging in recognition of its EOS system for 2D/3D low dose imaging and associated EOSapps suite of online 3D surgical planning solutions for spine, hip and knee surgeries.

"We designed the EOS System specifically to address unmet needs in orthopedic imaging providing high quality, full-body 2D and 3D images with less radiation exposure, as well as precise and complete patient data. Subsequently, we built on this foundation to offer EOS-based on line 3D surgical simulation, planning and control software solutions to help surgeons improve patient outcomes," commented Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging. "We are proud to see EOS becoming a standard of care as our installed base continues to grow worldwide, and are honored that the Galien Foundation recognizes its contribution towards patient safety and improved orthopedic care

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation that improves human health. The Prix Galien recognizes excellence in the future of medicine and is based on a jury of 50 healthcare experts. It is awarded in six categories, including medical devices, drugs, research, eHealth, patient support, and dermatology.

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging equipment dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated online software solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan, China and the European Union (EC). It posted revenues of €30.8 million in 2016 and employed 132 people at December 2016, including an R&D team of 43 engineers. The group is based in Paris and has subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA SME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

