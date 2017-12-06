NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/17 -- Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards invites media to the launch ceremony of the first large vessel to be designed and built under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the first Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel (OFSV) for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).

The event will include remarks and media availability from Seaspan Shipyards, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia.

WHAT: Seaspan Shipyards hosts ceremony for the first vessel launch under the NSS WHEN: Friday, December 8, 2017 Ceremony at 1:00pm Arrive by 12:45pm for access through security WHERE: Vancouver Shipyards 50 Pemberton Avenue North Vancouver, BC V7P 2R2

Note that this is an outdoor event and that Government-issued photo identification is required for access to the event space.

Contacts:

Seaspan ULC

Krissy Van Loon

Communications Advisor

Office: 604.990.3163

Mobile: 604.786.8791

kvanloon@seaspan.com



