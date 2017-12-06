SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the ITcategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Fraud Detection and Prevention Procurement Research Report', 'Industrial Robots Procurement Research Report', and 'Commercial Telematics Procurement Research Report'

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global fraud detection and prevention market can be attributed to the huge losses witnessed by the insurance sector due to forged insurance claims. This has led to an increase in the adoption fraud detection and prevention (FDP) solutions by this sector. Also, with rapid industrialization and associated business complexities, large enterprises have started investing in FDP solutions to maintain the security of their financial firms, banking sectors, insurance sectors, and e-commerce.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in dealing with hindrances in customer experience.

The difficulty in assessing the solutions for flexibility.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global fraud detection and prevention market should identify and engage with suppliers that provide flexibility in solutions to incorporate emerging fraud prevention trends. The buyers should also adopt the practice of streamlining their transaction processes with fraud management solutions.

Global Industrial Robots Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global industrial robots market can be attributed to rise in demand from the automotive sector. This is due to the high precision, safety, and productivity offered by industrial robots which help the automotive sector reduce manual work. Also, the demand from SMEs for industrial robots is another factor fueling the growth of this market. The development of collaborative robots with enhanced safety features, coupled with their cost-effectiveness, has played a significant role in increasing the adoption rate of industrial robots.

Industrial Robots Procurement Challenges:

The lack of support from the senior management.

The high maintenance and repair costs.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the industrial robots market should collaborate with subject-matter, process, and operations experts who would help them formulate an automation plan. Also, the buyers should adopt the practice of assessing every step involved in the process before automating them. Moreover, they should automate the processes that are rule-based, has highly structured data, requires continuous input, and is prone to errors.

Global Commercial Telematics Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global commercial telematics market can be attributed to the rise in the number of government initiatives and mandates for safety. Governments across the globe are launching initiatives and mandates for increasing road safety and efficiency of road transportation. This has led to an increase in the adoption of commercial telematics solutions in vehicles. Also, the rise in adoption of fleet management by logistics firms acts as a growth driver for the commercial telematics market; this is because of various functional features offered by such solutions.

Commercial Telematics Procurement Challenges:

The challenges arising due to the unavailability of seamless connectivity.

The difficulty in evaluating the reporting capabilities of telematics solutions.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the commercial telematics market should assess the reporting capabilities of telematics solutions prior to finalizing the contract. The buyers should also assess the ability of the solution to cater to their requirements and customization needs. Also, they should assess solutions for their reporting capabilities based on KPIs that are important for the individual buyer.

