

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the strong upward move seen in the previous session, treasuries saw further upside during trading on Wednesday.



Bond prices moved higher early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.6 basis points to 2.330 percent.



The continued strength among treasuries came as traders looked for safe havens amid uncertainty about the economic impact of the Republican tax reform plan.



Concerns about the possibility of violence in the Middle East also increased the appeal of treasuries as President Donald Trump announced he is officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



Trump said in remarks from the White House's Diplomatic Reception Room that the U.S. would also begin preparations to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



'I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,' Trump said. 'While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering.'



Trump said he has determined that the move is in the best interests of the U.S. and the pursuit of peace between Israel and the Palestinians.



Traders largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing a slightly bigger than expected increase in private sector employment generating some positive sentiment.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 190,000 jobs in November after surging up by 235,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs.



A separate report from the Labor Department showed a significant increase in labor productivity in the third quarter.



The report said labor productivity jumped by 3.0 percent in the third quarter, unchanged from the preliminary estimate. Economists had expected the increase in productivity to be upwardly revised to 3.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said unit labor costs fell by a revised 0.2 percent in the third quarter compared to the previously reported 0.5 percent increase. Costs had been expected to rise by a revised 0.2 percent.



Trading activity on Thursday may be somewhat subdued as traders look ahead to the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



