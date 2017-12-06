Mercy Corps Calls For Cease-Fire In Yemen To End Catastrophic Humanitarian Crisis

The global organization warns that even a short period of reduced humanitarian access will have dire consequences

SANAA, Yemen, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Civilians are facing dire conditions in Sanaa as fighting there continues to escalate, movement is restricted and access to necessities and services eliminated. In light of these life-threatening conditions, the global organization Mercy Corps calls on parties to the conflict to bring an immediate end to violence and suffering and to prioritize humanitarian assistance for the people of Yemen.

"With 7 million people already teetering on the brink of famine, Yemen simply cannot afford any additional obstacles," says Su'ad Jarbawi, Middle East Regional Director for Mercy Corps. For the past month, Mercy Corps humanitarian programs have endured multiple interruptions due to intensification of the conflict. Currently, staff in and around Sanaa are forced to take shelter in their homes and humanitarian programs are hindered.

"Mercy Corps calls on all parties to negotiate and agree to the terms of an immediate cease-fire," says Jarbawi, "Without a political solution to this conflict, the bloodshed and horror will continue to escalate and push Yemen to a breaking point."

Mercy Corps has worked in Yemen since 2010 and has helped more than one million people since the conflict began. Currently the organization works across eight governorates; programs include restoring public water supply, providing sanitation and hygiene assistance, long-term infrastructure projects and helping to address immediate needs around access to food and water.

