BOSTON, 2017-12-06 22:05 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), a leading provider of analytics solutions for security and IT operations, today announced it has been named a Visionary in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management. Among the vendors included in the Visionaries quadrant, Rapid7 is positioned the highest for its ability to execute.



"The SIEM market is mature and very competitive. We are in a broad adoption phase, in which multiple vendors can meet the basic requirements of a typical customer. The greatest area of unmet need is effective detection of targeted attacks and breaches. Organizations are failing at early breach detection, with more than 80% of breaches undetected by the breached organization. The situation can be improved with threat intelligence, behavior profiling and effective analytics," wrote Gartner report authors Kelly M. Kavanagh, Principal Research Analyst, Toby Bussa, Research Director.



Rapid7's primary SIEM solution, InsightIDR, is delivered through the Rapid7 Insight platform and provides log collection and management, threat detection rules and correlations, advanced analytics, user behavior analytics, machine learning, dashboards, case management, and workflow and reporting. The Rapid7 Insight platform brings analytics to an array of IT challenges-without the burden of managing hardware or deciphering new data formats.



"SIEM vendors continue to increase their native support for behavior analysis capabilities as well as integrations with third-party technologies, and Gartner customers are increasingly expressing interest in developing use cases based on behavior," the report continued.



"Five years ago, we made a bet that advanced analytics, user monitoring, and machine learning would be critical to effectively responding to modern cyber attacks. We believe this recognition by Gartner is confirmation of that vision," said Corey Thomas, President and CEO of Rapid7.



"We are now focusing on solving automation and orchestration challenges for security and IT, most recently with the acquisition of Komand and integration throughout our SIEM offering. We expect this acquisition to further enhance our market position by helping customers to reduce time to resolution when an incident occurs, maximize resources, and overcome ecosystem complexity," said Thomas.



In addition to its SIEM capabilities, the Rapid7 Insight platform delivers:



-- Vulnerability Management: InsightVM provides live vulnerability assessment and endpoint analytics. -- Incident Detection and Response: InsightIDR unifies UBA, SIEM, and EDR technology to prioritize response efforts. -- Web Application Security: InsightAppSec easily introduces security throughout the software development lifecycle. -- IT and DevOps Optimization: InsightOps is log management and analysis made easy.



About Rapid7 Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is trusted by IT and security professionals around the world to manage risk, simplify modern IT complexity, and drive innovation. Rapid7 analytics transform today's vast amounts of security and IT data into the answers needed to securely develop and operate sophisticated IT networks and applications. Rapid7 research, technology, and services drive vulnerability management, penetration testing, application security, incident detection and response, and log management for more than 6,700 organizations across more than 120 countries, including 39% of the Fortune 1000. To learn more about Rapid7 or join our threat research, visit www.rapid7.com.



