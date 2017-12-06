SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research report on the agro commodities and raw materials category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the agro commodities and raw materials sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Starch Procurement Research Report', 'Rice Procurement Research Report', and 'Sugar Procurement Research Report'

Global Starch Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the starch market can be attributed to the rise in demand for native and modified starch from end-user industries. The end-user segments include food processing, mining, textiles, construction, and packaging. To tackle the increasing demand for starch, the suppliers are making considerable investments to set up new plants and expand existing ones through joint ventures to increase their production capacity. Also, the high demand for cornstarch from various industrial segments is expected to drive the growth of this market.

Starch Procurement Challenges:

The fluctuations in raw material prices.

The challenges that arise due to the degradation of modified starch.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the starch market should incorporate a contract clause wherein suppliers have to run multiple tests to evaluate the compatibility of the modified starch with the food product. They should also identify suppliers that posses the required market knowledge on price fluctuations of raw materials, as this can help them in estimating the procurement budgets accurately.

Global Rice Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the rice market can be attributed to the growing demand for rice bran, RHA, and by-products of rice from end-use segments. There is a higher demand for nutritious varieties of rice, such as brown rice, from the rice consumers primarily from key rice consuming countries in APAC. Moreover, the rise in demand for RHA as a replacement of cement and its growing preference as a cost-effective source of silica is estimated to influence the demand for rice during the forecast period.

Rice Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in evaluating suppliers' adherence to regulatory norms.

Hefty penalties and fines due to non-compliance.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the rice market space should implement quality test measures which would help them to ensure the consistency in product quality. They should also ensure that the suppliers adhere to regulatory norms as inconsistency in product quality could result in hefty fines and loss of brand reputation. Moreover, the buyers prefer to partner with rice suppliers that directly engage with growers, thereby avoiding any intermediaries.

Global Sugar Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the sugar market can be attributed to the rapid growth in global population. The various end-use segments that utilize sugar include retail, food and snack manufacturers, pharmaceutical, confectionery, baked goods, soft drinks, canning, and preserved fruits. The rapid growth in population is expected to increase sugar consumption in developing countriesAlso, the changes in the dietary structure among consumers have led to high-energy-density diet with a more significant role for fat and added sugars in food.

Sugar Procurement Challenges:

The high logistics costs for procurement of sugar.

The challenges related to longship line-ups and congestion on the roads.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the sugar market should identify and engage with suppliers that help them plan and control the design and development of products where applicable, including inputs, outputs, review, verification, and validation. They should also implement certain processes to monitor and choose suppliers based on their ability to provide written specifications of sugar supplied including its type and properties.

