The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $20 per share on the Company's 8.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, which is equivalent to $1.00 per depositary share, each representing 1/20th interest in a share of Series A preferred stock. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2018. The depositary shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HESPRA.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.

