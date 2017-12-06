Investor Network Invites You to the Methode Electronics Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, December 7, 2017, 2017

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the fiscal 2018 second quarter, to be held Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: December 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-9210

International: 201-689-8049

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22900 or www.methode.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on January 7, 2018.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

Replay ID#: 22900

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.methode.com

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's Website at www.methode.com.

