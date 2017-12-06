sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 06.12.2017

WKN: 868942 ISIN: US1380981084 
06.12.2017 | 22:21
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the Cantel Medical Corp. First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, December 7, 2017

LITTLE FALLS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2017 / Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the first quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: December 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Toll Free: 877-407-8033
  • International: 201-689-8033
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/22864 or www.cantelmedical.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on January 7, 2017.

  • Toll Free: 877-481-4010
  • International: 919-882-2331
  • Replay ID#: 22864
  • Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.cantelmedical.com

About Cantel Medical Corp.

Cantel Medical is a leading global company dedicated to delivering innovative infection prevention products and services for patients, caregivers, and other healthcare providers which improve outcomes, enhance safety and help save lives. Our products include specialized medical device reprocessing systems for endoscopy and renal dialysis, advanced water purification equipment, sterilants, disinfectants and cleaners, sterility assurance monitoring products for hospitals and dental clinics, disposable infection control products primarily for dental and GI endoscopy markets, dialysate concentrates, hollow fiber membrane filtration and separation products. Additionally, we provide technical service for our products.

For further information, visit the Cantel website at www.cantelmedical.com.

SOURCE: Investor Network


