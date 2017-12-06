

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $2.09 billion, or $4.59 per share. This was up from $1.55 billion, or $3.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $4.85 billion. This was up from $4.15 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.09 Bln. vs. $1.55 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.8% -EPS (Q4): $4.59 vs. $3.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.3% -Analysts Estimate: $4.52 -Revenue (Q4): $4.85 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.9%



