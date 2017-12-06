NEW YORK, 2017-12-06 22:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, today announced certain key customer trading metrics for November 2017 for its retail and institutional foreign exchange business.



November 2017 Customer Trading Metrics from Continuing Operations:



-- Customer trading volume (1) of $218 billion in November 2017, 14% higher than October 2017 and 30% lower than November 2016. -- Average customer trading volume (1) per day of $9.9 billion in November 2017, 14% higher than October 2017 and 30% lower than November 2016. -- An average of 336,465 client trades per day in November 2017, 11% higher than October 2017 and 37% lower than November 2016. -- Active accounts (2) of 118,449 as of November 30, 2017, a decrease of 2,870, or 2%, from October 31, 2017, and a decrease of 14,689, or 11%, from November 30, 2016. -- Tradeable accounts (3) of 96,550 as of November 30, 2017, a decrease of 7,570, or 7%, from October 31, 2017, and a decrease of 9,353, or 9%, from November 30, 2016.



During November 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable.



This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group. FXCM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data. Any updates to previously reported operating data will be reflected in the historical operating data that can be found on the Company's corporate website www.fxcm.com/uk.



(1) Volume that FXCM customers traded in period is translated into US dollars. (2) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous twelve months and represents total trading accounts for both retail and institutional. (3) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies.



Continuing Operations Jan-17 Feb-17 Mar-17 Apr-17 May-17 Jun-17 Jul-17 Aug-17 Sep-17(6) Oct-17(7) Nov-17 Dec-17 Tradin 21 20 23 20 23 22 21 23 21 22 22 20 g Days in Period Active 132,09 130,51 130,83 129,36 128,24 125,28 124,11 123,41 122,80 121,31 118,44 - Accoun 6 8 2 6 2 5 6 1 6 9 9 ts - Ex FXCM US LLC (1),(5 ) Active 46,794 45,427 - - - - - - - - - - Accoun ts - FXCM US LLC (1),(5 ) Active 178,89 175,94 130,83 129,36 128,24 125,28 124,11 123,41 122,80 121,31 118,44 - Accoun 0 5 2 6 2 5 6 1 6 9 9 ts (1),(5 ) Tradea 106,20 109,13 109,08 108,88 109,29 109,82 109,83 109,44 104,35 104,12 96,550 - ble 6 3 0 3 5 9 8 1 6 0 Accoun ts - Ex FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 50,611 143 - - - - - - - - - - ble Accoun ts - FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 156,81 109,27 109,08 108,88 109,29 109,82 109,83 109,44 104,35 104,12 96,550 - ble 7 6 0 3 5 9 8 1 6 0 Accoun ts (2) Daily 488,91 408,44 387,81 347,50 334,53 340,30 321,92 339,51 334,08 304,03 336,46 - Averag 7 6 5 0 6 8 3 2 6 2 5 e Trades - Custom ers - Ex FXCM US LLC Daily 113,68 73,316 3 - - - - - - - - - Averag 4 e Trades - Custom ers - FXCM US LLC Daily 602,60 481,76 387,81 347,50 334,53 340,30 321,92 339,51 334,08 304,03 336,46 - Averag 2 1 8 0 6 8 3 2 6 2 5 e Trades - Custom ers Total 253 201 225 176 213 223 197 223 196 192 218 - Custom er Tradin g Volume (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) Total $ 62 $ 38 $ 0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Custom er Tradin g Volume (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) - FXCM US LLC (3) Total $ 315 $ 239 $ 225 $ 176 $ 213 $ 223 $ 197 $ 223 $ 196 $ 192 $ 218 $ - Custom er Tradin g Volume (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) (3) Averag $ 12.0 $ 10.1 $ 9.8 $ 8.8 $ 9.3 $ 10.1 $ 9.4 $ 9.7 $ 9.3 $ 8.7 $ 9.9 $ - e Custom er Tradin g Volume per Day (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) Averag $ 2.9 $ 1.9 $ 0.0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - e Custom er Tradin g Volume per Day (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) - FXCM US LLC (3) Averag $ 15.0 $ 11.9 $ 9.8 $ 8.8 $ 9.3 $ 10.1 $ 9.4 $ 9.7 $ 9.3 $ 8.7 $ 9.9 $ - e Custom er Tradin g Volume per Day (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) (3) Continuing Operations Jan-16 Feb-16 Mar-16 Apr-16 May-16 Jun-16 Jul-16 Aug-16 Sep-16(4) Oct-16 Nov-16 Dec-16 Tradin 20 21 23 21 22 22 21 23 22 21 22 21 g Days in Period Active 130,83 133,35 132,73 133,03 133,38 133,41 131,64 131,06 132,11 132,28 133,13 132,52 Accoun 7 4 4 5 3 2 1 7 3 3 8 4 ts - Ex FXCM US LLC (1),(5 ) Active 41,363 42,454 43,273 44,036 44,756 45,253 45,183 44,816 45,834 45,795 46,420 46,378 Accoun ts - FXCM US LLC (1),(5 ) Active 172,20 175,80 176,00 177,07 178,13 178,66 176,82 175,88 177,94 178,07 179,55 178,90 Accoun 0 8 7 1 9 5 4 3 7 8 8 2 ts (1),(5 ) Tradea 109,09 111,27 112,70 113,70 115,17 115,98 116,40 119,03 105,50 105,74 105,90 105,58 ble 3 8 8 5 7 2 5 2 0 9 3 2 Accoun ts - Ex FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 53,543 54,001 54,656 55,463 55,673 55,525 55,264 54,416 49,567 49,237 50,025 49,771 ble Accoun ts - FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 162,63 165,27 167,36 169,16 170,85 171,50 171,66 173,44 155,06 154,98 155,92 155,35 ble 6 9 4 8 0 7 9 8 7 6 8 3 Accoun ts (2) Daily 598,42 576,34 504,06 523,38 491,14 505,93 503,47 436,11 504,10 477,91 538,14 426,39 Averag 4 5 9 5 4 4 9 6 3 4 4 4 e Trades - Custom ers - Ex FXCM US LLC Daily 131,79 128,31 111,60 115,11 105,16 115,00 115,13 95,470 100,29 97,893 110,80 92,866 Averag 1 5 5 1 5 1 5 5 1 e Trades - Custom ers - FXCM US LLC Daily 730,21 704,66 615,67 638,49 596,30 620,93 618,61 531,58 604,39 575,80 648,94 519,26 Averag 5 0 4 6 9 4 4 6 8 7 5 0 e Trades - Custom ers Total $ 305 $ 299 $ 313 $ 300 $ 271 $ 270 $ 257 $ 241 $ 291 $ 272 $ 311 $ 214 Custom er Tradin g Volume (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) Total $ 62 $ 63 $ 61 $ 61 $ 59 $ 62 $ 65 $ 54 $ 62 $ 57 $ 70 $ 46 Custom er Tradin g Volume (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) - FXCM US LLC (3) Total $ 367 $ 362 $ 375 $ 361 $ 330 $ 332 $ 322 $ 295 $ 353 $ 329 $ 381 $ 260 Custom er Tradin g Volume (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) (3) Averag $ 15.2 $ 14.3 $ 13.6 $ 14.3 $ 12.3 $ 12.3 $ 12.3 $ 10.5 $ 13.2 $ 13.0 $ 14.2 $ 10.2 e Custom er Tradin g Volume per Day (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) Averag $ 3.1 $ 3.0 $ 2.7 $ 2.9 $ 2.7 $ 2.8 $ 3.1 $ 2.3 $ 2.8 $ 2.7 $ 3.2 $ 2.2 e Custom er Tradin g Volume per Day (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) - FXCM US LLC (3) Averag $ 18.4 $ 17.2 $ 16.3 $ 17.2 $ 15.0 $ 15.1 $ 15.4 $ 12.8 $ 16.0 $ 15.6 $ 17.3 $ 12.4 e Custom er Tradin g Volume per Day (in Billio ns US$ Equiva lent) (3) (1) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous 12 months. (2) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies. (3) Volume that FXCM customer traded in period translated into US dollars. (4) During September 2016, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. (5) Active Accounts represent total trading accounts not only retail accounts. (6) During September 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. (7) During October 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. (8) During November 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group, LLC. Data is for FXCM Group, LLC.



