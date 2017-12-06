SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the agro commodities and raw materials category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the agro commodities and raw materials sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Vitamins Procurement Research Report', 'Edible Oils Procurement Research Report', and 'Surfactants Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005743/en/

Vitamins, Edible Oils, and Surfactants New Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Vitamins Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the vitamins market can be attributed to the rise in demand for vitamins owing to its use in a variety of cosmetic applications such as skincare, haircare, and scar and marks treatment. The commonly used vitamins in cosmetics include vitamin A, E, and C. The increased usage is due to the benefits provided by such vitamins which include improving hair, skin, and nail texture, this, in turn, has led to the growth of the vitamins market.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

Vitamins Procurement Challenges:

The issues related to the procurement of the premix.

The challenges in obtaining naturally sourced raw vitamins.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the vitamins market should engage with suppliers through exclusivity contract, as this helps in assuring the quality of vitamins for the end-use segments. Moreover, exclusivity contracts enable buyers to maintain a standard quality of vitamins procured from suppliers, which are used by buyers in food fortification, feed manufacturing, and cosmetics.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Edible Oils Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the edible oils market can be attributed to factors such as the rise in the global population and increase in economic developments across various regions. Also, the increase in the shift from unpackaged oils to packaged oils by the producers of edible oils, have contributed to the growth of the edible oils market. This is because people are now aware of the health risks associated with the usage of unpackaged oils, which have a higher risk of contamination when compared to packaged edible oils.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

Edible Oils Procurement Challenges:

The non-adherence to safety and health regulations.

Challenges in preventing contamination of the oil.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the edible oils market should identify and engage with suppliers that source oilseeds that comply with grain quality standards. This is necessary because all oilseed products must meet the maximum residue levels listed in the regional food standard code. Also, the buyers should ensure that the suppliers strictly follow the regional laws, failing which results in fines, lawsuits, or even ban of the sale of their products.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Surfactants Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global surfactants market can be attributed to the rapid transition from synthetic alcohols to oleo-alcohols. Factors such as environmental awareness and stringent regulation are influencing purchasing decisions of the buyers in this market, and this has increased the demand for bio-based surfactants. Also, surfactant manufacturers are looking to enhance their production capacities by developing bio-based refineries through strategic collaborations.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

Surfactants Procurement Challenges:

The delays in procurement of surfactants due to issues in logistics.

Identifying suppliers that offer high-performance and efficient surfactants.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the surfactants market should identify and engage with suppliers that possess the required technical knowledge as well as scientific expertise in developing low-cost molecular structures of surfactants without compromising on performance and efficiency. The buyers should also adopt the practice of including a risk-sharing agreement within the SLA that covers delays in shipments.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of agro commodities and raw materials procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/agro-commodities-and-raw-materials

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206005743/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com