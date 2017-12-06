SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the utilitiescategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the utilities sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Butane Procurement Research Report', 'Propane Procurement Research Report', and 'Bio-fuels Procurement Research Report'

Global Butane Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global butane market can be attributed to the rapid increase in the demand for LPG. Also, the rise in awareness about the harmful effects of traditional fuels is encouraging the adoption of LPG which is eco-friendly when compared to the conventional and other fossil fuels such as gasoline. Moreover, the high demand for butane from APAC can be attributed to the increase in consumption by its end-user segments which include domestic fuel, automotive fuel, chemicals, and consumer products.

Butane Procurement Challenges:

The fluctuations in butane prices.

The challenges in procuring data regarding suppliers' operations.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage in long-term contracts with suppliers. Adopting this procurement practice helps the buyers in obtaining considerable discounts in addition to receiving value-added services such as training of workers regarding the safe handling of butane.

Global Propane Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global propane market can be attributed to the increase in the use of propane in PDH process. The supply shortages and the rise in propane prices have encouraged firms in the petrochemical industry to produce propylene through PDH process. Also, the availability of low-cost propane is a significant factor contributing to the rise in adoption of PDH process to manufacture propylene.

Propane Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in estimating procurement budgets.

Challenges in conducting quality audits at production facilities of suppliers.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that help them in demand forecasting. This is because the high volatility of crude oil prices leads to fluctuation in the cost of propane. Also, the buyers should adopt the procurement practice of conducting quality audits at production facilities of suppliers; this is necessary as it offers them assurance regarding compliance with pre-defined specifications and quality of the product.

Global Bio-fuels Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the bio-fuels market can be attributed to the rise in demand for biogas from the end-user industries. The end-users of bio-fuels include sectors such as the automotive, marine, and aviation. The rise in government initiatives regarding the use of sustainable fuels in the production process has also contributed considerably to the market growth. Moreover, the demand for biogas is increasing across end-user industries for generation of electricity and heat which is used as transportation fuel.

Bio-fuels Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in estimating the procurement budgets.

The volatility of raw materials prices.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market space should engage with suppliers that assist them in forecasting the prices of biofuel based on the demand-supply scenario over the contract period. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that have in-house capabilities to produce biofuel feedstocks or have tie-ups with farmers. Additionally, engaging with suppliers that have vertically integrated supply chains will minimize the risks associated with supply disruptions.

