BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the vinegar market in Italy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206006143/en/

Vinegar Market in Italy BizVibe Announces a New B2B Networking Platform for Vinegar Suppliers in Italy (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with Italy's leading vinegar suppliers.

Italy is currently leading the global vinegar market in terms of production and exports. As the popularity of vinegar for its usage in food flavoring and other applications continues to grow among global consumers, Italy is expected to maintain a prominent position in the global vinegar market. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top vinegar suppliers in Italy and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. We've innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with Italy's top suppliers on BizVibe.

View more about the vinegar market in Italy: How BizVibe is helping buyers connect with Italy's leading vinegar producers, suppliers, and exporters.

Why connect with companies from Italy's vinegar market?

Vinegar has been one of the most popular ingredients in food flavoring, marinades, and dressings for centuries, while Italy has been well recognized as one of the world's most famous vinegar especially balsamic vinegar producers and exporters. Italy produces about 90 million litters of balsamic vinegar every year, and over 90% of its total production is exported to more than 120 countries in the world. In 2016, Italy became the world's largest vinegar exporter, with an export value of $278 million, while balsamic vinegar accounts for more than half of total vinegar export, making balsamic vinegar one of Italy's signature products in the global market.

Looking for more information on this market? Check out BizVibe's detailed breakdown of the vinegar market in Italy.

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified vinegar suppliers in Italy, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with Top Vinegar Suppliers in Italy

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading vinegar suppliers in Italy

Italy's Top Vinegar Suppliers on BizVibe

De Nigris

Olimila Gourmet Emporium

Acetaia Terra Del Tuono

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top vinegar suppliers in Italy

Valuable product quotes that convert

Relevant business chatter in the vinegar market in Italy

Increase your company's exposure. Add your company to the BizVibe network and instantly match with the top exporters, suppliers, and buyers around the world.

Browse News Related to the vinegar market in Italy

Italian Wine Production and Exports on Top of the World in 2017

The Growing World of Food and Beverage E-commerce

Top 10 Sugar Confectionery Companies in the World

Connecting on BizVibe

BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless, efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help companies find the right matches.

With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries, BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171206006143/en/

Contacts:

Sony Gomes

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com